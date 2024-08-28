Allu Arjun, Nani twin in same sweatshirt, check its price

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Allu Arjun, who is wrapping up the final phase of shooting for his much-anticipated movie “Pushpa 2,” is not just known for his acting but also for his impressive sense of style. Fondly called the “Icon Star,” Arjun is a trendsetter, admired by fans and fashion enthusiasts alike for his unique and fashionable looks.

Recently, an old photo of Allu Arjun resurfaced on social media, where he is seen wearing a beautifully hand-knitted jumper designed by the famous duo Shivan and Narresh. This picture quickly went viral, sparking a lot of attention. The reason for the renewed interest is that actor Nani was recently spotted wearing the same jumper while promoting his new movie, “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram,” which is set to release on August 29th.

The fact that both stars chose to wear the same jumper has become a hot topic, and fans can’t stop talking about it. The jumper itself is quite a luxury item, with a price tag of Rs. 44,950, making it a piece of clothing that many people can only dream of owning.

Allu Arjun’s ability to influence fashion trends and make bold style choices continues to be a significant part of his appeal. His effortless blend of luxury and trendiness shows why he remains a fashion icon in the Tollywood industry. Whether it’s through his on-screen performances or his off-screen style, Allu Arjun always manages to capture the attention and admiration of his fans.