Allu Arjun quits BIG film, details inside

Hyderabad: Celebrities are very picky when it comes to choosing a project. Over the years, we have seen several stars have walking out of the films that are offered to them or not signed them at the first place due various reasons — from character to dialogues to creative opinions. Recently, Tollywood‘s Stylish Star Allu Arjun too backed out from one of the biggest Telugu projects.

Fans were left shocked when the reports of the ‘Icon Star’ Allu Arjun walking out of Venu Sriram’s highly anticipated project, ‘ICON’ surfaced online. Bunny was initially enthusiastic about the film, and the reasons for which and why he left the project are unknown.

Venu Sriram, who had said that this project was his dream film, was devastated by the news of Bunny’s exit from the film. With the lead actor gone, the director was pressured to restart the casting process once again. Energetic Star Ram was also considered for the role at first, but it now latest reports have it that Natural Star Nani might replace Allu Arjun in the film.

Nani’s potential involvement has sparked interest in the industry, as he is well-known for his versatility and acting abilities. Furthermore, Nani and Venu Sriram have a track record of success together, as they previously delivered the blockbuster hit ‘MCA’.

While the plot and the other cast members of the film are still unknown, Bunny’s departure has piqued the audience’s interest. Fans are eager to see how the film will turn out under the direction of Venu Sriram.