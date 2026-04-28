Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone recently announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh. The news has brought joy to fans and the film industry alike. At the same time, it has raised questions about her ongoing film commitments, particularly her remaining schedule for the much-awaited action film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun.

Raaka Shoot Adjustments

With nearly 50 days of shooting left for Raaka, the production team has opted for careful planning rather than delaying the project. Director Atlee has reportedly devised a plan to ensure Deepika can continue working safely during her pregnancy. Key action sequences will now be shot using a body double. Close-up shots of Deepika have already been completed, and VFX will be used to integrate her scenes seamlessly.

Despite the changes in how action sequences are filmed, Deepika’s character in Raaka will remain fully intact. She will continue shooting dramatic and dialogue-heavy scenes, while her stunt double will handle the physically demanding parts. Sources confirm that her role is central to the story, with no deletion or reduction due to her pregnancy.

Deepika is also filming for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King. The makers have reportedly reshuffled the schedule to prioritise her action and song sequences, allowing them to be completed early. This careful planning ensures that her workload remains manageable while maintaining her performance quality.

Deepika has worked with stunt doubles before. During the shoot of Pathaan, her double performed several stunts, which were later enhanced with motion capture and VFX. For Raaka, the team is applying a similar approach to ensure her safety while preserving the high-octane impact of the action sequences.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024. The couple shared their second pregnancy news through a heartfelt Instagram post featuring Dua holding a pregnancy test. Deepika is now in her second trimester and continues to manage her personal and professional commitments efficiently.

Despite her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is actively continuing her film projects. The teams of Raaka and King are ensuring her safety while maintaining the scale and excitement of her roles. Fans can look forward to seeing her perform on screen, with her characters remaining strong and pivotal.