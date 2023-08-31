Allu Arjun shares NEW glimpses of his Jubilee Hills home

Mumbai: Actor Allu Arjun is currently soaring on the wings of success, with his accomplishments echoing through the industry.

Week after week, he continues to conquer milestones. Following his illustrious victory of the esteemed national award in the Best Actor category for his exceptional performance in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Bunny has once again etched his name in the history of film industry.

This time, his accomplishment is uniquely groundbreaking, as he becomes the first Indian actor to collaborate with Instagram.

On Wednesday, Allu Arjun shared a video in collaboration with the social media giant, offering a glimpse into his life including his luxurious home located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Nestled in plush area of the city, his lavish bungalow is reportedly worth a whopping Rs 100 crore. It is one of the most expensive celebrity home in Hyderabad. From the huge lawn to swimming pool, Arjun’s grand house screams luxury and is all things aesthetic. Check out new photos below.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently working on his next movie Pushpa: The Rule that is tentatively scheduled to hit the screens in March 2024.