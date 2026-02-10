Allu Arjun’s 42 strict meeting rules go viral : ‘No eye contact, no handshakes’

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, the famous star of the Pushpa films, has become one of the biggest names in Indian cinema. However, his strict rules for meetings with media representatives have recently gone viral on social media. Kaveri Baruah, a former brand strategist at Royal Enfield, shared her experience in a podcast. She said that before meeting Allu Arjun, her team received a list of 42 rules to follow. These included instructions like not making eye contact with the actor and not shaking hands.

The 42 Rules

Baruah explained that the rules were very strict. One of the most surprising rules was that media people should not look directly into Allu Arjun’s eyes. They were also told not to shake hands with him. Other rules included keeping physical distance and avoiding too much noise or movement. She mentioned that Allu Arjun’s team had many layers of managers, and they made sure the rules were followed closely.

Allu Arjun’s Humble Side

Despite these claims, Allu Arjun is known for being humble and approachable. During his promotional tour in Tokyo, he was praised for comforting a crying fan, showing a side that contradicts the strict rules reported in the podcast. Allu Arjun’s team has not officially commented on the situation.

Upcoming Movies

Allu Arjun is working on two big projects, one with director Atlee and the other with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Both films will have pan-India releases.