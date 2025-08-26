Hyderabad: After the big success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun is now aiming at worldwide audiences with his new movie AA22×A6, directed by Atlee. This is a huge sci-fi film with a budget of about Rs 800 crore. Hollywood experts are working on the project, making it one of the biggest films in Indian cinema.

Talks with Hollywood Studios and Agencies

The movie is produced by Sun Pictures on a grand scale. Reports say the team is in talks with a top Hollywood studio for co-production. To make the film popular across the world, the makers are also working with Connekkt Mob Scene, a famous Hollywood marketing company that has worked on Avatar, Dune, Fast and Furious, and Barbie. Their executive Alexandra E. Visconti visited India to meet the team.

Allu Arjun in Four Roles

Allu Arjun will be seen in four different roles, playing a grandfather, a father, and two sons. This is the first time he is doing such a role, and it is expected to be a big highlight of the film. Atlee first had doubts, but Arjun wanted to try it, and the results were impressive.

Deepika Padukone is confirmed as the main female lead and will shoot for 100 days. Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur are also expected to join. Ramya Krishnan may also play an important role. The film’s VFX will be handled by Hollywood studios that worked on Spider-Man and Avengers.

With international actors, Hollywood VFX, and world-class marketing, AA22×A6 is set to be one of India’s biggest films ever made. Fans are waiting for the title and release date.