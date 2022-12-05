Allu Arjun’s Bollywood debut movie details

Hyderabad: Iconic star Allu Arjun is spreading his wings of success all over India. He has been one of the most loved stars in the south since the beginning of his career. His popularity got doubled after Pushpa: The Rise which did wonders at the box office in the country. Having already ruled in the Telugu film industry, now north fans are sitting with bated breath to see him on Hindi screens soon.

And it seems like the wait is finally over! The latest buzz suggests that Allu Arjun is now set for his debut in Bollywood. Yes, you read that right! If the latest reports are anything to go by, Arjun’s meet with B-town’s star director Rohit Shetty for a big project is on the cards.

Buzz has it that Rohit and Allu Arjun are collaborating for a solid multi-starrer film. The Pushpa star will be flying to Mumbai soon to sign the dotted line. However, an official update from the duo is still awaited.

If the reports turn out to be true, then it is going to be a big treat for all Allu Arjun fans across the globe who are eager to see him in Bollywood films.

The director of commercial blockbusters such as Golmaal, Chennai Express, Simmba, and Surya Vamsi, Rohit Shetty, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Circus”. It is set to hit the screens on December 23.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, is promoting “Pushpa” in Russia along with Rashmika Mandanna. The sequel of his hit film is currently in the production stage.