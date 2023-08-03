Allu Arjun’s Jubilee Home: A glimpse into the cozy garden space

Hyderabad: Step into Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun’s magical world, where luxury meets comfort and dreams come true. Allu Arjun’s Jubilee home is an enchanting paradise for the actor and his family, combining luxury, comfort, and affection. The ‘Allu Gardens’ reflect the actor’s love of nature and family time. Fans are left yearning for more with each glimpse into Allu Arjun’s home, eagerly awaiting a chance to experience the magic for themselves.

So, Allu Arvind recently hosted a grand party at his Hyderabad Jubilee home to thank the incredible team behind his blockbuster film, Baby. The celebration took place in his estate’s magnificent garden, affectionately known as ‘Allu Gardens.’ The event not only celebrated the film’s success, but it also gave fans a delightful sneak peek into the actor’s plush garden, which was filled with breathtaking landscapes and cosy corners for quality family time.

A brief video of the event revealed a glimpse into the lush garden, revealing the actor’s dedication to creating a peaceful and enjoyable environment for his loved ones. Let’s take a virtual tour of this enthralling home, which embodies the ideal balance of luxury and warmth.

Allu Arjun‘s home, located in the heart of Hyderabad, has an inviting atmosphere that brings family and friends together. The magnificent garden includes expansive seating areas, comfortable sofas, and even a charming see-saw, which was specially installed for his beloved children. The garden, surrounded by open spaces, is the ideal setting for the star and his family to make wonderful memories together.

The lush, landscaped backyard is a sight to behold, with potted plants and vibrant foliage adding to the garden’s allure. The lavish pool, a gift from Allu Arjun’s adoring father to his grandson, Allu Ayana, on his fifth birthday, is the focal point of this heavenly abode. It is a haven for the family to unwind and enjoy the peace and quiet of their home.

Allu Arjun, being the fitness enthusiast that he is, makes certain that he always stays in shape. Even when he misses the gym, he uses the open gym on his estate to keep his perfect physique. His adorable daughter Arha also joins him, making their bonding moments on the expansive lawn a treat for onlookers.

The pool area, too, has some heartwarming moments as Allu Arjun swims with his kids on days off, savouring every moment of parenthood. With its captivating charm, the outdoor garden is a favourite hangout spot for the family.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa 2.