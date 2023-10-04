Allu Arjun’s NEW property in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, the celebrated ‘Stylish Star’, has solidified his position as one of India’s biggest stars, and his role in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has furthered his acclaim. Not only has he captivated millions with his acting prowess, but he has also climbed the ladder of the highest-paid actors in Tollywood.

Reportedly, his fee has surged from Rs 60 crores to an impressive Rs 125 crores per film, contributing significantly to his current net worth of a staggering Rs 400 crores.

Allu Business Park, Hyderabad

With his substantial earnings, Allu Arjun has made substantial investments, acquiring some of the most luxurious properties in Hyderabad. Recently, he added another prestigious property to his portfolio in the city.

On the 101st birth anniversary of Allu Ramalingaiah, Allu family inaugurated ‘Allu Business Park’. This new venture, situated in Banjara Hills, is not only a testament to their success but also a source of employment for numerous individuals, reflecting their commitment to the community.

Allu Arjun Property List

Allu Studios

Allu Entertainment [Production House]

Blessing, a Holiday Home

Jubilee Hills Mansion

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rise that star Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.