Allu Arjun’s new property launch in Gandipet, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One of the biggest Tollywood stars, Allu Arjun, has over the years earned a credibility of being a highly bankable stars of India. The Pushpa actor, who lives an Uber luxurious lifestyle, has a huge net worth of Rs 350 cr. Allu Arjun and his family own several properties in Hyderabad and other cities of India. ‘Allu Studios’ is the latest one on the list.

Situated in the Gandipet area of Hyderabad, Allu Studios is dedicated to Allu Ramalingaiah, father of Allu Aravind and grandfather of Allu Arjun. Spread over 10 acres of land, the studio is all set for the big inauguration on October 1 on the special occasion of birth anniversary of Allu Ramalingaiah.

According to reports, Allu Studios is equipped with the latest technology and amenities, will be open for the filming of movies, commercials and TV shows from Oct 1. The pooja ceremony of the studios was held last year.

1st of October marks the 99th birth anniversary of our beloved Dr Sri Allu Ramalingaiah. To commemorate the occasion and honour his memory, the Allu family will inaugurate the construction work of ALLU Studios. pic.twitter.com/Cow263VqQr — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 1, 2020

Apart from Allu Studios, the Allu family also own two production houses in Hyderabad — Geeta Arts and Geeta Arts 2.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently gearing up to begin the shoot of Pushpa 2 which is set to go on floors soon. Puspa 1 was a huge success and garnered applauds from critics and audience across the globe. It starred Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.