Allu Arjun’s pricey shoes steal show at event in Hyderabad, they are worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s iconic star, Allu Arjun, continues to shine not only on the silver screen but also at major film industry events. Despite his hectic filming schedule, the Pushpa actor attended the Baby Success Bash in Hyderabad on Thursday night, July 20, captivating everyone with his impeccable style.

Allu Arjun looked dapper in a semi-formal, crisp white shirt with jet-black formal trousers and stylish white trainers. His semi-long hair and thick beard, reminiscent of his iconic ‘Pushpa Raj’ look, contributed to the evening’s charm. The paparazzi couldn’t get enough of him as he posed gracefully with members of the Baby Team.

What drew everyone’s attention were the trendy crocodile-effect webbing white low-top sneakers by Givenchy, estimated at around Rs. 50,000, which complemented his dapper appearance.

This display of celebrities’ love for luxury extends even to their choice of footwear, proving they spare no expense on even their chappals.

Allu Arjun’s star power, both on and off the screen, has made him a well-liked figure in the industry, with fans eager for more of his charismatic performances.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule alongside Rashmika Mandanna.