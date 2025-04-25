Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 breaks records in theaters, not on TV

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, also known as the Icon Star, is a true pan-India hero. With his swag, powerful performances, and dance moves, he has won millions of hearts. His latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, turned out to be a global blockbuster, taking his fame to new heights.

Released in December 2024, Pushpa 2 shattered every possible record. It collected over Rs. 1800 crores globally, beating giants like RRR and even Baahubali 2 in certain regions. With powerful action, strong characters, and Allu Arjun at his best, the film was a box office sensation.

Despite its theater success, Pushpa 2 disappointed in one major area—its television premiere! Yes, you read that right.

TV Premiere Falls Flat

The movie premiered on Star Maa on April 13, 2025. With grand promotions and behind-the-scenes specials, everyone expected record-breaking TRP ratings. But surprisingly, the movie received only a 12.61 TRP rating.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: 29.4 TRP

Pushpa 1: The Rise: 22.5 TRP

Even Naa Peru Surya, a flop, got 12.5 TRP!

What Went Wrong?

Several reasons played a part:

Viewers now prefer OTT platforms like Netflix.

The film was already available online and even pirated.

On the same day, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam aired again and took away a big chunk of the TV audience.

Pushpa 2 ruled theaters but couldn’t rule television. Still, Allu Arjun’s star power is strong as ever. Fans are now looking forward to the next chapter — Pushpa 3: The Rampage!