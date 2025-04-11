Hyderabad: The Indian film industry was shaken with excitement when actor Allu Arjun and director Atlee officially announced their new movie. Both are known for creating massive blockbusters. Now, they are teaming up for a huge film backed by Sun Pictures. The big surprise? The movie is being made on a massive budget.

Allu Arjun, Atlee movie budget

This upcoming movie, currently called AA22 X A6, is one of the most expensive Indian movies ever. Reportedly after Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s SSSB 29 (Estimated budget: Over Rs. 1000 cr) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana (Estimated budget: Over Rs. 900 crores). AA22 X A6 stands one of the most expensive film with the mega budget of Rs. 800 crores (third most expensive film).

Happy Birthday @alluarjun sir, Love you sir 🤗

Thank you Kalanithi Maran sir & @sunpictures for making my dream a reality ❤️



Let’s have a blast 🔥



GEAR UP#A22xA6 pic.twitter.com/MUlQpxdIZe — atlee (@Atlee_dir) April 8, 2025

Here’s how the Rs. 800 crore budget is planned:

– 200 crore for production

– 250 crore for VFX (special effects)

– 175 crore as Allu Arjun’s salary

– 100 crore for director Atlee

– And other expenses

Allu Arjun will also earn 15 percent of the movie’s profit, and Atlee will have a backend deal too.

A Global Experience

The movie is expected to be a visual treat. Experts who worked on Hollywood films like Avatar and Iron Man are involved. The film might be set in a fantasy world with unseen creatures and amazing landscapes. Allu Arjun could even play two roles, as Atlee often uses this idea in his movies.

The film is planned to start shooting in August 2025. A short teaser was released on Allu Arjun’s birthday, April 8, and fans are already excited. This movie promises to be a grand, pan-India film with global appeal.