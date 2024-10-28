Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 faces setback due to Hyderabad curfew

Hyderabad: The long-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun, will finally hit theatres on December 5, 2024, one day earlier than planned. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this action-packed film promises an exciting continuation of Pushpa Raj’s journey. Moving up the release date is a special treat for fans, with early shows scheduled to start at 5 AM.

Record-Breaking Global Release

Pushpa 2 is set for an unprecedented global release, with screenings in over 11,500 theatres worldwide. In India, the film will be shown on more than 6,500 screens, while international fans can catch it on over 5,000 screens. This massive release highlights the excitement surrounding the film, making it a landmark event in Indian cinema.

Promotion Challenges Due to Telangana Curfew

Despite the high anticipation, the promotional team faces a unique challenge due to a recent curfew in Telangana, which restricts public gatherings until November 28. This curfew limits options for large pre-release events in Hyderabad. The filmmakers are considering shifting promotional events to Andhra Pradesh or exploring alternative digital methods to keep fans engaged.

The film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, alongside Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Brahmaji. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and with music by Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa 2 combines an all-star cast and experienced production team to deliver a thrilling experience.

Massive Pre-Release Earnings

The buzz around Pushpa 2 is immense, with the movie reportedly earning over Rs 1,100 crore in pre-release deals, covering distribution and ticket sales. This historic revenue reflects the huge fan demand and excitement surrounding the film’s release, setting the stage for what could be one of the biggest hits of the year.