Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 full movie leaked online in HD format

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-awaited sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, hit theaters on December 5, 2024, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Fans were thrilled to see Pushpa Raj’s return in this action-packed movie. However, just hours after its release, pirated versions appeared online, creating a major concern for the filmmakers.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Leaked

Illegal websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Filmyzilla have made the movie available for free in HD and other resolutions. This leak could harm the movie’s box office earnings, even though theaters are packed with fans eager to watch it on the big screen.

Ticket Price Controversy

Adding to the issue is the movie’s high ticket prices, the highest ever for a South Indian film. While some people supported this move, others felt it was unfair. Allu Arjun thanked the Andhra Pradesh government for approving the price hike, saying it helps the Telugu film industry grow. Still, many moviegoers expressed frustration, saying the prices are too high for families.

What Makes Pushpa 2 Special?

The film continues Pushpa Raj’s journey in the red sandalwood smuggling world, with Rashmika as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist. Directed by Sukumar, the movie has a fantastic soundtrack and a huge budget of Rs. 500 crores, making it a visual treat for audiences.