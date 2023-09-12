Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ set to release on this date

Mumbai: After building excitement by unveiling an intriguing special video and poster, actor Allu Arjun on Monday announced the release date of ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’.

Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun treated fans with a new poster along with a release date announcement.

The poster gives a glimpse of Allu Arjun’s hand with rings and bracelets and he can be seen sitting on a chair in his Pushpa style.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, “August 15th 2024!!!#Pushpa2TheRule.”

Fans couldn’t keep calm after knowing the release date of the film, they flooded the comment section of the actor.

One of the users wrote, “A wait for whole another year, But totally gonna be worth it!!!!!”

Another commented, “Waiting.”

Earlier, Allu Arjun shared a full look of himself from the Pushpa sequel.

In the poster, Arjun is seen in an intense and completely new avatar. He is seen wearing gold jewellery and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, the actor is seen holding a gun in one of his hands.

‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ is all set to redefine the connotation of the Global Indian film.

In the video released by the makers earlier, the voice-over refers to the character of Pushpa Raj escaping from Tirupati jail.

At the end of the video, Allu Arjun as Pushpa who has wrapped himself in a shawl as he hides in a jungle. And in the voice-over its heard saying, “When an animal takes two steps backwards, it is because of a tiger but when a tiger moves backwards, it is because of Pushpa.”

The first movie in the franchise was ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised.

Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil were part of the film.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was already made clear that the ‘Pushpa’ will get a sequel. Allu Arjun, the superstar who delivered a power-packed performance is returning with the second instalment of the movie sooner than we expected.

Allu Arjun and his Pushpa magic made the actor bag the Best Actor award at the 69th National Awards for his performance.