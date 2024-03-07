Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule to face box office troubles?

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are set to ignite the silver screen with their much-anticipated film, Pushpa2: The Rule, slated for release on August 15, 2024. The excitement among fans is palpable as they eagerly await the sequel to the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise. But the road ahead is not without challenges, as competition intensifies from both Bollywood and the Southern film industry.

Image Source: Twitter

Clash of Titans

On the same day, Allu Arjun is going to clash with Ajay Devgn and Thalapathi Vijay. The two stars are in huge demand and the movies are coming up with huge buzz in the market.

Singham Again: Directed by the prolific filmmaker Rohit Shetty, this action-packed movie stars the indomitable Ajay Devgn reprising his iconic role as Bajirao Singham is scheduled to release on August 15. . Joining him are the talented Deepika Padukone and the ever-graceful Kareena Kapoor Khan, with special appearances by Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. The buzz around this film is already sky-high.

The Greatest Of All Time: Southern superstar Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for his next release, aiming squarely at the Independence Day slot. While the superstar is yet to confirm the release date, insiders suggest that August 15, 2024, is the target. Fans are eagerly awaiting this film, which promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

Rajinikanth’s Surprise Entry?

Adding another twist to the tale, there are strong rumors that Rajinikanth’s next venture, Vettaiyan, might also hit theaters on the same day. if true, this would create a formidable trio of releases, making the competition even fiercer for Allu Arjun’s sequel.

The Battle Ahead

As the countdown begins, fans are torn between their loyalty to their favorite stars. Will Pushpa 2 emerge victorious amidst this clash of titans? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain: August 15, 2024, promises to be a day of epic showdowns at the box office.