Allu Arjun’s viral Pushpa 2 song steals the NBA spotlight

Hyderabad: The blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule is making waves worldwide! The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has reached an international stage. Recently, the song Peelings was performed at an NBA halftime show, showing how Indian cinema is getting global recognition.

NBA Halftime Show Performance

During a game between the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks, the halftime show featured a dance performance to Peelings. A group of 45 dancers, dressed in blue and gold, recreated the song’s famous steps. The video of this performance went viral, making fans excited and proud.

Tribute to Icon star @alluarjun & #Pushpa2 at Houston Rockets Vs Milwaukee Bucks game half time stage at @NBA



A proud moment showcasing Indian cinema and culture on a global platform!

Why This Is Special

The NBA halftime show is a big platform, usually featuring top Hollywood artists. For a Telugu song to be included is a huge moment for Indian cinema. This proves that Pushpa 2 is not just a hit in India but is now gaining global attention.

Pushpa 2’s International Success

This is not the first time an Indian song was performed at an NBA halftime show. Earlier, Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram was also played. However, with Pushpa 2 being such a huge success, this moment feels even bigger. The film has earned over Rs. 1831 crore worldwide and is now available on Netflix as Pushpa 2 Reloaded with extra scenes.

Indian Cinema on the World Stage

Telugu movies are now gaining more global recognition. From small theaters in India to big basketball arenas in the U.S., Pushpa 2 is proving that Indian cinema is growing worldwide. With this kind of reach, Telugu films are set to shine on bigger stages in the future!