Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy: Net worth revealed

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, the superstar of Telugu cinema, has always had the support of his wife, Sneha Reddy. But Sneha is more than just a star wife—she is an entrepreneur, social media influencer, and a loving mother.

Sneha’s Background and Education

Sneha comes from a respected family in Hyderabad. Her father, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, is a businessman and chairman of the SCIENT Institute of Technology. She completed her schooling in Hyderabad and later earned a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

After returning to India, she worked as the director of academics at her father’s institute, gaining experience in leadership and business.

Net Worth

Sneha Reddy’s accomplishments have translated into significant financial success. With a net worth of approximately Rs. 42 crores, she is among India’s elite entrepreneurs and influencers. Her wealth stems not only from her business ventures but also from her extensive social media reach and collaborations.

Entrepreneur and Social Media Star

In 2016, Sneha started Studio Picaboo, a professional photography studio in Hyderabad. With Allu Arjun’s support, her business has grown steadily. Sneha is also a social media sensation, with over 9 million Instagram followers. She shares glimpses of her life, including family moments and her fashion choices, which her fans love.

Love Story with Allu Arjun

Sneha and Allu Arjun met at a friend’s wedding, and it was love at first sight for the actor. They got married in 2011 and now have two children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The couple is known for their strong bond and mutual support.