Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is set to expand his footprint in the cinema world with the launch of his premium multiplex, Allu Cinemas, in Kokapet, Hyderabad. Slated to open during a Sankranthi release window around January 13 or 14, the upcoming cineplex has already begun creating buzz online.

Newly surfaced visuals of the property, showcasing its brightly lit signage, are going viral on social media, further adding to the excitement.

Shining like a thousand stars 🔥🔥can't wait to see the interior.. @AlluCinemas https://t.co/suJ35giOGg pic.twitter.com/3Q6TmxnMiC — Telugu Minimalist (@teluguminimalst) January 1, 2026

Adding to the anticipation, the official X handle of Allu Cinemas shared a New Year update on January 1, hinting at an elevated movie-going experience. “Happy New Year 2026. This year, watching films will no longer be ordinary. #ExperienceTheExtraordinary. Stay tuned!” the post read.

Happy New Year 2026 ✨



This year, watching films will no longer be ordinary.



⩜#ExperienceTheExtraordinary 🤩



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dK8vlIDlVA — Allu Cinemas (@AlluCinemas) December 31, 2025

More about Allu Cinemas, Kokapet

Located within the Allu Studios premises, the multiplex is being positioned as a premium entertainment destination for western Hyderabad.

One of the major highlights of Allu Cinemas is that it will house India’s largest Dolby Cinema screen, measuring an impressive 75 feet in width. The theatre will feature advanced Dolby Vision 3D projection and Dolby Atmos sound technology, promising an immersive, world-class cinematic experience. The venue will also offer pitch-black stadium seating, gourmet food options, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, aimed at redefining luxury movie viewing in the city.

Allu Cinemas is expected to function as a high-end multiplex with a strong focus on comfort and technology. Once operational, ticket bookings are likely to be made available through popular platforms such as BookMyShow and District, marking another ambitious step in Allu Arjun’s growing business ventures beyond films.