Hyderabad: YRF’s upcoming spy thriller Alpha is already carrying big expectations, but the latest buzz around the film is not about its action or spy universe connection. This time, it is the cast fees that have grabbed attention.

Alia Bhatt’s Alpha remuneration

According to a reports, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has charged Rs 25 crore for Alpha, making her the highest paid actor in the film.

Alia, who headlines the film, is said to be taking home the biggest cheque. Her reported fee puts her far ahead of the rest of the cast, including senior actor Bobby Deol.

Bobby, who is reportedly playing the villain in Alpha, has allegedly been paid Rs 6 crore. The number has raised eyebrows because he is one of the most experienced names in the cast and is also riding high on his post-Animal comeback wave.

Still, Bobby’s fee is much higher than Sharvari’s. The actress, who plays the co-lead in the film, has reportedly charged Rs 3 crore.

How much did Alpha cost?

The film is reportedly being made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore. With Alia’s fee alone taking up nearly one-fourth of the reported budget, the numbers have added fresh chatter around how YRF is positioning Alpha within its spy universe.

For the unversed, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, with Bobby Deol reportedly seen as the antagonist. The makers have not officially confirmed the reported fee figures yet.