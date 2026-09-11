Also for Gen Alpha, Beta: CM on Telangana’s new education policy

Hyderabad: Telangana will soon introduce a new education policy, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Friday, September 11, adding that it would be aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP).

He said that while currently everyone is focused on Gen Z, he was thinking about Gen Alpha and Gen Beta, whom the new education policy will cater to, with a focus on quality education and skills.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on the government’s initiatives, Revanth Reddy said a recent caste survey conducted by the state had established that the key reason for social backwardness was lack of access to education rather than possession of assets or property.

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“If we have to compete with the world, there is a need to discuss what needs to be incorporated into the education system,” the Deccan Chronicle quoted him as saying.

Education Commission in place

He said the government had set up an Education Commission to draft a new education policy for Telangana and later constituted a committee headed by K. Keshava Rao to review its recommendations. Legislators and members of the public were welcome to submit their suggestions to the committee, which would be taken into consideration, he said.

The CM added that increasing the education sector’s share of the state budget to 15 per cent remained one of the government’s key objectives.

Responding to BJP MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy’s criticism over the absence of a full-time education minister, Revanth Reddy said his decision to retain the portfolio reflected the priority his government attached to the sector. He said this allowed him to review the education system.

Revanth Reddy said the Congress government had significantly increased the education budget since coming to power. “In just three years, we have increased the Education Department’s budget by Rs 7,554 crore,” he said.

Filled over 10,000 job within 55 days

The Chief Minister said his government had filled 10,006 teacher vacancies within 55 days of assuming office in its first year, with the recruitment process completed without any allegations of irregularities.

On the increase in student enrolment in government schools, he said the number of students rose by 86,000 after he took charge of the department. This was an indicator of how his government’s initiatives performed.

He said parents chose private schools because they offer pre-nursery classes and the medium of education is English. To address this gap, his government introduced pre-primary education in government schools, with 64,000 children receiving pre-primary education this year.