Once considered niche, ‘Matcha’ has steadily found its place in Hyderabad’s cafe culture. From matcha lattes and iced blends to desserts infused with its earthy notes, the green tea has moved from being a novelty to a familiar menu staple across the city.

As Hyderabad’s diners grow more curious about global food and beverage trends, the demand has shifted from simply consuming matcha to understanding it. Tapping into this evolving interest is Altr Ego in Banjara Hills, a cafe that takes the city’s matcha moment further by introducing Hyderabad’s first in-house matcha mill.

The matcha mill at Altr Ego

Altr Ego places matcha at the centre of its identity through a dedicated matcha slow bar, where the drink is treated as a craft. Instead of relying solely on pre-packaged powders, the cafe mills matcha on-site, bringing freshness and process into focus. Guests can observe the making of their drink, from measuring the matcha to whisking it into a smooth, vibrant cup.

This approach transforms matcha from a quick café order into an experience rooted in ritual and technique. From classic matcha lattes to creative interpretations, the emphasis is on flavour, texture, and the journey of the ingredient itself. In a city where matcha is widely available but rarely explored in depth, Altr Ego’s matcha mill introduces a more thoughtful, hands-on way to enjoy the beverage.

Beyond matcha

While matcha may be the headline attraction, Altr Ego is designed as a multifaceted cafe. The space features a sleek, contemporary aesthetic with different zones, including a coffee bar and relaxed seating areas. Its menu extends beyond drinks to include cafe comfort food, desserts, and globally inspired plates, making it suitable for everything from quick catch-ups to long, leisurely visits.

Adding to the experience is Altr Ego’s focus on community and creativity. With thoughtfully designed spaces that encourage interaction and content creation, the cafe positions itself as more than just a place to eat or drink. Whether visitors come for the novelty of the matcha mill or the overall vibe, Altr Ego reflects how Hyderabad’s cafe culture continues to evolve alongside its growing appetite for global flavours.