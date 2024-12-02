‘Always about actors..’ Abhijeet slams Dua Lipa X SRK mashup

Mumbai: Pop star Dua Lipa wowed fans in Mumbai on November 30 with an unforgettable concert. The highlight? A mashup of her hit song Levitating with the Bollywood classic Woh Ladki Jo from Shah Rukh Khan’s Baadshah. While fans loved it but the original singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya was unhappy about missing credit.

A Viral Mashup Fans Loved

The mashup, originally created by fans, blended Levitating and Woh Ladki Jo perfectly. Dua’s live performance left the crowd cheering, and clips quickly went viral online. Many praised her for celebrating Bollywood music.

Levitating x Woh Ladki Joh collab finally happened at #DuaLipa's Mumbai concert. pic.twitter.com/7AJ6Zth27J — Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) November 30, 2024

Abhijeet and Son Express Disappointment

Singer Abhijeet, who sang Woh Ladki Jo, shared his frustration on Instagram. He felt that neither he nor composer Anu Malik got the recognition they deserved. “The problem is that no one talks about it. What happened to- Woh Ladki Jo- Abhijeet? Unfortunately we live in a country where not one news outlet or Instagram page has mentioned the voice and the artists of this song. Why has it always been about actors in this country? I’m sure when @dualipa heard this song she must have heard it and not seen it and not appreciated the man that has sung this song and yes it is not SRK.” he wrote.

Abhijeet’s son Jay Bhattacharya also spoke out, criticizing how singers are often ignored while actors like Shah Rukh Khan get all the attention. “People appreciate the visuals but forget the voices behind the songs,” he said.

This was Dua’s third visit to India, and she didn’t disappoint. Celebrities like Suhana Khan, Radhika Merchant, and Ranvir Shorey attended the event, making it even more special. Dua has previously shared her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, calling him her favorite Bollywood actor.