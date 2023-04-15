‘Always respected Kavitha Akka, but..’: Sukesh counters BRS MLC in Delhi excise case

Hyderabad: Alleged Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Saturday purportedly wrote a new letter from the Tihar jail addressing news channels, media, and BRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla who on Friday said that she never met Sukesh and doesn’t know who he is.

Sukesh, in the handwritten letter, mentioned the WhatsApp numbers via which he was in contact with the MLC and he said that the alleged screenshots that came out of the chats are in between him and Delhi former minister Satyendar Jain “discussing the delivery of Rs 15 crore cash to ‘sister Hyd’ @ KavithaTRS and AK Bhai is Arvind Kejriwal,” he alleged.

Sukesh, while responding to the question of how he knows Telugu, said that his mother tongues are both Telugu and Tamil.

“…Apart from all the other languages I know, from my childhood at home, my parents speak Telugu and Tamil, so it is my mother tongue. So these silly things are being made up only to divert from the main issue by the BRS leaders,” he wrote.

On the question of how he could access these chats from jail, Sukesh said that these chats were only 2 out of 703 that didn’t see light. “There are voice chats, photos, and videos also and they are very much in possession of my team, so on the basis of instructions and on the request of the central investigative agencies, my team outside will hand over all the evidence to the concerned,” he stated.

Sukesh further called Kavitha’s rebuttal a ‘standard response’ and said that ‘it was very much expected’. “She is saying that she does not know Sukesh and economical offenders etc., But let me answer this too. Instead of giving these standard responses have the guts/dum to ask for a detailed investigation by ED/CBI. If you are truthful let the court and law decide if the chats are real or false” he remarked.

Sukesh further said that he had and will always term Kavitha as ‘Kavitha akka’ because he ‘respected’ her as his ‘elder sister’. “But sometimes in the interest of people at large and the country, you tend to speak the truth or betray your own by exposing the real side, in the interest of truth,” he stated.

He further stated that he is doing all this not because ‘someone politically is making him do it’. “..As stated before as i am contesting elections next year, I feel that I want to come out clean, remove all secrets, burden of these people from my mind, heart,” he said.

Kavitha’s rebuttal on Friday

On Sukesh’s allegation that there is a nexus between Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla in the Delhi Excise policy case, the MLC denied the allegations and said that Sukesh is being used as a ‘ploy’ being used by the BJP to defame the Telangana government, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his family members.

“A financial culprit released a nameless letter and BJP MLA Raghunanandan Rao wrote a letter to the Election Commission based on it. Nizamabad BJP MP D Arvind, as part of the BJP’s tool kit, is using it to defame me on social media,” she wrote in an open letter.

She said that some media channels and journalists are not following ‘basic values’ and are sticking to ‘political agenda’.

“I do not have any acquaintance with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. I don’t know him. But without getting to know the facts of the matter, some media channels have spread lies due to over-enthusiasm, The same was done regarding my cell phones some time ago and they went back on it,” she said.