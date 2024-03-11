Aly Goni flies to Madinah as Ramzan begins, ‘Bechaini si thi..’

Mumbai: In 2023, Aly Goni, the popular actor, fulfilled a long-cherished dream by embarking on an Umrah journey to Makkah and Madinah during the holy month of Ramzan, accompanied by his best friend and Bigg Boss colleague, Asim Riaz.

This year, as the sacred month of Ramzan dawned in Saudi Arabia, Aly Goni couldn’t resist the pull once again. However, this time, he flew to Madinah alone, expressing his emotions with a heartfelt caption on Instagram: “Bechaini si thi andher.. mann khaali karne madinah aagaya..”

As the crescent moon graced the Saudi Arabian sky on the evening of March 10, Aly Goni extended warm wishes of ‘Ramzan Mubarak’ to his fans and followers on Instagram.

Ramzan is about to commence in India, with the expected sighting of the moon today.

Let’s have a look at Aly Goni’s Umrah trip during Ramzan 2023. Sharing his excitement, the actor then wrote, “Can’t wait… this was my biggest dream allhamdulillah… My first roza in Mecca .. Allah sab ko yeh mauka de. Ameen… And so happy doing my first umrah with my childhood buddy @imrealasim.” Check out the heartfelt photos below.

Aly Goni isn’t the only one who embraced this spiritual journey during the holy month, as last year, actor Hina Khan also visited Makkah during Ramzan to perform her first Umrah.