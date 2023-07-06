Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin get engaged? See their latest video

Mumbai: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the cutest couples in telly town. The pair fell in love after participating in the television reality show Bigg Boss season 14. It seems like the couple is now planning on taking their relationship to the next level soon.

Yes, you read that right. On the occasion of the actress’s birthday, Aly gifted her a huge solitaire ring. Goni shared a vlog of Jasmin’s surprise birthday party in Jammu on their Youtube channel, JasLy.

In the video, the actor was sitting in the car and drove to a friend’s jewelry shop to buy the ring as a gift for Jasmin. He said, “ I am going to one of my good friend’s jewelry shops to buy a solitaire ring for Jasmin as her birthday gift. So there were many options in the rings but I sorted out this solitaire ring and I hope she gets surprises and likes my choice.”

Later, we see Aly surprising his lady love with the beautiful ring. The actor’s mother also gifted the birthday girl a pure pashmina shawl. Jasmin was extremely happy seeing the gifts. Goni also planned a surprise birthday for Bhasin, which had a two-tier unicorn cake. Jasmin said, “I always wanted this type of cake while we were planning a birthday party in Mumbai and unfortunately it got canceled. However, Aly made it possible to get the cake here in Jammu and it’s beautiful.”

Many fans of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are buzzing with excitement over the recent development in their relationship. Speculations are rife among the fans, as they eagerly discuss whether the latest addition to Jasmin’s finger is an engagement ring.

The couple has been together since 2020, so marriage is the obvious next step for the love birds. Their friends describe them as a “natural couple”, as they fell in love naturally after realizing their attraction towards each other.

On the professional front, Jasmin Bhasin actress will next be seen in the upcoming Punjabi film, Warning 2 which is scheduled to be released on 24 November 2023.