Aly Goni loses Rs 80 lakhs offer due to his mother’s decision

Mumbai: Aly Goni, known for his role in the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has recently opened up about his decision to step back from mainstream television. Despite his immense popularity and the success of his current show, Laughter Chef, Goni has chosen to focus on his personal life and business ventures more.

In a candid conversation with comedian Bharti Singh on her podcast recently, Aly shared that he has been offered up to Rs 2.5 lakh per day for television roles. However, he declined these offers, stating, “I could earn Rs 60-70 lakh a month, which isn’t a small amount. But I’ve realized that relationships, health, and other aspects of life are more important. I’m doing Laughter Chef because it’s a weekly show, but I’m now fully investing my time in my business.”

Aly also revealed that he turned down an Rs 80 lakh endorsement deal with an alcohol brand. He explained that while the offer was tempting, his mother’s disapproval played a crucial role in his decision.

He said, ”Main Jasmin aur meri family hum sab bethe hue thhe aur tab mujhe ek call aaya, unhone mujhe full IPL ki deal thi, 80 Lakh rupees ki. Main Jammu mein tha, unhone kaha ke aapko full IPL, humare brand ki tshirt daal ni hai aur saamne sharab ka glass pada hoga, aap IPL dekh rahe ho aur wo p rahe ho aur promote kar rahe ho, jab jab us team ka match hoga.”

Revealing why did he say no, Aly says, ”It takes courage to say no. Meri maa ne mujhe kaha tu sharab promote karega toh tujhe laat maar ke ghar se nikaal dungi. Tu sharab promote nahi karega, meri maa ne kaha. Maine kaha bhaad mein jaaye. Maine jaise hi na bola na, samne wala banda sochne laga hoga ke kaise naa boldiya.”

Aly Goni is currently starring in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. The show features other popular names like Ankita Lokhande, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundra, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Sheikh, Sudesh Lahiri, and Kashmira Shah.

Check out Aly Goni’s full podcast video here where he revealed some interesting aspects of his life.