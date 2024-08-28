Aly Goni reveals REASON behind his break-up

Mumbai: Actor Aly Goni, who is one of the most celebrated actors in the television industry, recently opened up about his past relationship with Natasa Stankovic during a candid conversation on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya’s podcast, LOL.

The actor, who is now dating actress Jasmin Bhasin, revealed that his breakup with Natasa was due to differences over living arrangements.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin (Instagram)

While discussing his past relationships, Aly shared, “Jo mera isse pahle bhi relation tha, voh bahut hi serious tha. Uska reason hi yahi tha ke usne mujhe bola ke ‘yaar jab hum shaadi kareinge future mein hum alag raheinge’. Voh cheez mujhe nahi jami (My previous relationship was very serious. The reason we broke up was that she told me that we would live separately. I did not agree to it).”

“Main apne family ko saath leke chalunge jahab bhi jaaunga. Main family ko alag nahi kar sakte. Main nahi chod sakta, chahe duniya ki koi bhi taakat aa jaaye (I will take my family along wherever I go. I cannot separate myself from my family. I can’t leave them),” he added.

Aly and Natasa, who appeared together on Nach Baliye Season 9, ended their relationship shortly after the show. While Aly has moved on with Jasmin Bhasin, Natasa Stankovic recently confirmed her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya, with whom she tied the knot in May 2020. The couple renewed their wedding vows earlier this year, but announced their split in July 2024.