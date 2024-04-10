Aly Goni, Zaira Wasim & other Indian stars celebrate Eid today

Kashmir: As India gears up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow on Thursday, April 11, some regions of the country have already begun their observance today, including Kerala, Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir. Notable personalities hailing from Kashmir are among those marking the auspicious occasion today.

Umar Riaz, who gained fame from Bigg Boss 15, took to his Instagram to wish his fans and followers Eid Mubarak, spreading joy and blessings on this auspicious day.

Television actor Aly Goni, who recently performed Umrah, is also celebrating Eid today with his loved ones.

Former actress Zaira Wasim, who stepped away from the industry in 2019, conveyed her Eid wishes through Instagram stories, embracing the spirit of the festival with her followers.

Other actors including Asim Riaz and Hina Khan are also from Kashmir, but they are yet to extend their wishes.

Pakistani stars including Yumna Zaidi, Saba Qamar, and Ayeza Khan have already shared heartfelt greetings with their fans.

As the country awaits the festivities tomorrow, Bollywood actors are anticipated to join in and send out their warm wishes, further spreading the joy and camaraderie of Eid-ul-Fitr.