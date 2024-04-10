Yumna Zaidi to Mawra: Pakistani actors wish fans Eid Mubarak

Islamabad: Pakistan has joined several countries across the world in celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today on April 10. Pakistani stars took to social media to spread festive cheer and extend warm wishes to their fans.

From Yumna Zaidi, Mawra Hocane to Saba Qamar, notable personalities from the Pakistani entertainment industry shared heartfelt messages of Eid Mubarak.

Yumna Zaidi, known for her captivating performance in hit drama Tere Bin, looks drop dead gorgeous in her Eid look in blue outfit. In pictures and videos she expressed her joy and blessings on this auspicious occasion.

Actress Saba Qamar wrote, “I miss the Eid of my childhood days when we would celebrate this festival with lots of happiness and prosperity…Be good to people for no reason. Happy Eid Everyone!”

Similarly, Mawra Hocane, recognized for her talent and charisma, shared Eid greetings with her followers, spreading happiness and love. ‘Nakhre on Eid,’ she wrote.

Durefishan Saleem, known for her work and looks in ongoing drama Ishq Murshid, too shared her Eid look on Instagram.

Ayeza Khan shared her children’s photos to wish fans on Eid Mubarak.

Other Pakistani celebrities, including actors, singers, and influencers, also joined in, sending prayers for peace, prosperity, and happiness to everyone celebrating Eid around the world.

India is set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow on Thursday, April 11.