Mumbai: Things inside the Bigg Boss 19 house are getting intense as the show inches closer to its grand finale next month. The makers seem to be leaving no stone unturned to keep the drama high, and the latest revelation has left everyone stunned.

Since the beginning of the season, host Salman Khan has often teased singer Amaal Mallik about his “secret girlfriend.” And now, it seems that secret is finally out and the name taking over the internet is none other than Malti Chahar, the wild card contestant. Yes, you read that right!

Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar relationship

In the latest promo, Amaal and Malti were seen having a heated argument, which quickly turned personal. Malti was seen discussing Amaal with Tanya Mittal and Shehbaz Badesha, after which Amaal confronted her saying, “Malti ji, mandali bitha ke phir humari baatein kar rahi ho.”

What followed left everyone shocked. Malti hinted that Amaal had misrepresented their past meetings, even saying, “Should I tell the whole truth? Even my father knows when we met and when we didn’t. How can you lie on camera?”

MALTI EXPOSED AMAAL MALLIK



That's why bb makers have kept her in this house till now, they might've known about their history with each other😶‍🌫️ The 5 min meeting was a fake narrative that they decided beforehand. The shared cig & clothes make sense now!#TanyaMittal #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/njvy2cYSba — Casheω 𖹭 (@varyaedits) November 2, 2025

Amaal tried to downplay the situation, claiming they had only met briefly at a party, but Malti quickly corrected him revealing that the party story was something they had mutually decided to say earlier.

The video has now gone viral across social media, leaving viewers and housemates equally shocked. As tensions rise inside the house, all eyes are on the upcoming episodes to see how this drama unfolds next.