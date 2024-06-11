Amara Raja to launch 1.5 GWh battery pack assembly unit

Hyderabad: Amara Raja Group, backed by Chandrababu Naidu, is set to launch commercial production of its 1.5 GWh battery pack assembly unit within the next two months. This unit is part of a significant ₹9,500 crore investment in a lithium-ion cell gigafactory near Hyderabad.

The first phase of the 5 GWh battery pack assembly unit is expected to be inaugurated soon, according to M. Jagadish, Chief Technology Officer of Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies.

In December 2022, the Group announced plans to establish a 16 GWh lithium-ion cell manufacturing and battery pack assembly unit in Mahabubnagar. Production of lithium-ion cells is projected to begin around October 2026. Until then, the company will import cells and assemble batteries for supply to electric vehicle (EV) firms, stated Niranjan C., Chief Operating Officer.

Meanwhile, shares of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd. and Heritage Foods Ltd., both linked to the Telugu Desam Party, have been rallying since the party chief’s recent electoral victory.

The upcoming launch highlights Amara Raja Group’s dedication to advancing the EV ecosystem in India and promoting sustainable energy solutions.