Amaravati: Naidu is responsible for NTR’s death, says Ambati Rambabu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu attacked Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu by stating that the latter has no right to observe the centenary celebrations of the late TDP founder N T Rama Rao.

Terming Mahanadu as a farce, the minister held Naidu responsible for NTR’s death. Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Saturday, the minister said Naidu is trying his best to revive TDP after it lost its ground in the state.

On May 27, Naidu addressed the TDP’s annual conclave Mahanadu in Ongole where he gave a call “Quit Jagan Save Andhra Pradesh”. He accused Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of being a “psychopath”.

Challenging Naidu for an open debate regarding the Mahanadu, the irrigation minister asked why couldn’t the former chief minister complete the prestigious Polavaram project before 2018 as promised.

He went on to slam Naidu for not condemning the attack on the Dalit minister and backward community MLA houses in Mahanadu, as well as not passing a resolution in the event to name Konaseema after Dalit leader BR Ambedkar. “Naidu is anti-Dalit, anti-BC, and anti-minorities,” the minister said.

The irrigation minister accused Naidu of encouraging TDP cadres to use abusive language against ministers and added that the main agenda of Mahanadu was not to discuss ideologies and action plans but to get back to power.

“TDP is on the verge of collapse in the state and Naidu couldn’t become the Chief Minister irrespective of his campaigns,” the irrigation minister said.