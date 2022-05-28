AP: TDP chief pays tributes to NTR on his 99th birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to party founder NT Rama Rao on the occasion of the latter’s 99th birthday celebrations.

The TDP chief recalled how NTR rose to great heights with confidence and determination though he was born in a small and humble family. “NTR will always live in the hearts of the people. He was the pride and guiding light for Telugus all over the world,” said Naidu.

The TDP chief called NTR a matchless personality. “NTR’s hard work was evident from the fact that he acted in 300 films in 40 years. A multi-faceted personality, NTR was an actor, director, producer, writer, reformer, and administrator all rolled into one,” he shared.

Chandrababu Naidu came in a motorcycle rally from Mahanadu venue and garlanded a statue of NTR in Addanki bus stand centre in Ongole town. From today, the next year would witness programmes by the TDP to celebrate NTR’s birth centenary.

Addressing a meeting after garlanding the statue, Naidu said NTR had put Telugu people above everything else. This was why he sacrificed his 40 years of flourishing cine career and founded the Telugu Desam Party. “NTR took the plunge into politics, not for power but to fight for self-respect for the Telugu people who patronized him for four decades,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu called upon the people to fight with NTR as inspiration. “The people should realize they are free citizens, but not slaves to the oppressive YSRCP rulers,” he said, adding that the government put all sorts of hurdles for TDP’s Mahanadu conclave held on the occasion of NTR’s birthday.

Naidu said that the Government did not give buses to the TDP cadres but still lakhs of people arrived and took part in Mahanadu. He added, “Meanwhile, officials gave buses to the ruling party ministers’ ‘Bus Yatra’ where there are only buses but not people now.”