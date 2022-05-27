AP govt is run by maniacs, liars, and corrupt criminals: Naidu

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday slammed the Jagan Reddy government said the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were “criminalised, corrupt and incorrigible,” and that they had no right to rule any longer.

The TDP chief delivered his inaugural speech at the party’s two-day Mahanadu conclave in Ongole, when he described Jagan Reddy as an ‘inefficient leader’ who has been presiding over a rule by maniacs, liars, and hardcore corrupt criminals. “In just three years, the YSRCP misrule has pushed Andhra Pradesh into a debt trap of Rs 8 Lakh Cr with zero development.”

Chandrababu Naidu said the general public was not at all acknowledging the bus yatra that the YSRCP ministers were conducting to take ‘false credit’ for social welfare.

Also Read Opposition behind Amalapuram violence, claims state govt advisor

The TDP chief asserted that if chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would not quit politics, AP would not see good and happy days again. “All sections should unitedly raise the slogan of ‘Quit Jagan’ so as to save AP from future destruction,” he said.

Condemning the YSRCP regime, he said that The TDP spent 52% budget on welfare as against just 41 percent of Jagan rule. “How can Jagan claim welfare credit when he removed Anna Canteens, Videsi Vidya, Pelli Kanuka, Sankranthi Kanuka, Ramzan Thofa, Christmas Kanuka, and Chandranna Beema?”

Chandrababu Naidu said Jagan looted people with harmful cheap liquor brands while the sand mafia raised the cost of a tractor load from Rs 600 under TDP to Rs 5000 at present. “However, no sand is available for the CM’s false claim of constructing 30 lakh houses for the poor. The YSRCP leaders grabbed assignment and dotted lands,” he alleged.

The TDP chief alleged that the “crazy CM” was signing false MoUs at Davos with the same companies that worked along with the state government during the TDP rule. He said that the agreement with Adani Data centre was signed during the TDP rule, and Jagan Reddy cancelled the same and signed a more or less similar MoU with that company at Davos now.