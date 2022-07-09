Amarnath cloud burst: Telangana sets up helpline in Delhi

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana on Saturday set up a helpline number in Delhi’s Telangana Bhavan to help people in distress following the cloud burst in Amarnath.

Devotees stuck at the Amarnath shrine are requested to call helpline numbers 011- 23380556 or 011-23380558. As of now, four pilgrims from Telangana including a woman are reportedly stuck at the holy shrine.

The stranded pilgrims have been identified as Taduri Ramesh, Sidda Lakshamaiah, Lakshmi Narsaiah, and Satyanarayana. While Ramesh and Satyanarayana are said to be fine, details regarding the other two pilgrims’ safety are yet to be confirmed.

The four Telangana natives began their pilgrimage on July third. The cloudburst in Amarnath has led to the death of 15 persons while several others have been injured.