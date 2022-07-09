Amarnath Yatra: BJP MLA Raja Singh & family escape cloudburst

Hyderabad: Telangana Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) MLA I Raja Singh and his family on Friday escaped a cloud burst during their travel for the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

The flash floods in Kashmir have killed 15 pilgrims so far. The Goshamahal MLA reached Amarnath via helicopter and hired ponies to climb up the hills before the weather began to deteriorate. Since the MLA and his family haver special security cover, the Army helped them reach Srinagar.

“We sensed that weather suddenly changed and getting deteriorated. In those circumstances chopper service would also be cancelled. So we decided to descend the hills using ponies,” Singh told the media.

The BJP MLA further said that he could see the cloudburst 1 kilometer down the hill. “Pilgrims from across India have been stranded due to the flash floods and 50 of them were swept away” he added. The Army is making efforts to save people affected due to the calamity.