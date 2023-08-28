Amazon has over 6K EVs in its India delivery fleet, to reach 10K by 2025

The company said it is committed to deploy 10,000 EVs in India by 2025.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 28th August 2023 4:12 pm IST
New Delhi: Amazon on Monday announced that it has more than 6,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in its India delivery fleet, making deliveries in more than 400 cities.

The company said it is committed to deploy 10,000 EVs in India by 2025.

To transform its network at scale and speed, the tech giant has partnered with local original equipment manufacturers in India, including small and medium businesses, and startups, to create innovative mobility solutions.

The company worked with Altigreen (Bengaluru-based commercial EV maker) to custom-build the first 177 cubic feet, 100-kilometre range, three-wheeler EV, which has been able to replace diesel vans with similar container capacity and range running in its network.

For Amazon, Tata Motors tailored the 210 cubic feet, more-than-120-kilometre range Tata Ace four-wheeler EVs that operate at a significantly lower total cost of ownership compared to traditional diesel vans in Amazon’s delivery network.

“We are working with almost every electric vehicle manufacturer in India that has the potential to meet the demand from Amazon and its delivery service partners,” Abhinav Singh, VP of Customer Fulfilment, Amazon Transportation Services, Global Specialty Fulfilment, and Supply Chain at Amazon India, said in a statement.

Over the last few years, Amazon has helped to deploy electric vehicles, charging stations, and financing services with key industry players, including Eicher Trucks and Buses, Altigreen, Mahindra Electric, TATA Motors, TVS, Magenta Mobility, Sun Mobility, and more.

Moreover, the company said it is committed to leveraging technologies such as low-carbon fuels, embracing energy-efficient innovations, and investing in renewable energy projects to reduce emissions from electricity generation.

The company is also committed to decarbonising trucking in its middle-mile and last-mile operations by piloting scalable carbon reduction technologies, as well as teaming up with energy infrastructure and financing companies to help create bundled solutions for transporters looking to switch to electric trucks.

