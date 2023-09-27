Amazon Prime buys Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 for Rs…

Mumbai: The promotion for YRF Spy Universe’s latest venture, Tiger 3, featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, kicked off with a bang on Wednesday. Fans were treated to a captivating one minute and 46 seconds video, leaving them ecstatic and eagerly anticipating the movie’s release. It is set to hit the screens on November 10, during the festive season of Diwali and stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead.

Amazon Prime Acquires Tiger 3 OTT Rights

Details regarding the OTT rights for Tiger 3 have emerged online. According to a report in OTT Play, Amazon Prime Video has secured the digital rights for Tiger 3, making a substantial deal similar to Netflix’s acquisition of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The OTT rights for Tiger 3 were sealed at a huge price of Rs 200 crore.

However, specifics regarding the movie’s OTT release date and further details regarding the OTT rights will be disclosed only after the film’s theatrical release.

‘Tiger Ka Message’

In the video that was unveiled on Wednesday morning on Instagram, Salman Khan can be seen introducing his role as Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger, who has been branded as a traitor to his country after two decades of service. He says, “20 saal ke service ke baad, main India se apna character certificate maang raha hoon. Mere bete ko main nahi, India bolega ke uska baap kya tha — gaddar ya deshbhakt. Zinda raha toh aapki kidmat mein fir haazir, nahi toh, Jai Hind.”

As the anticipation continues to build, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on this action-packed film that promises to be a blockbuster. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi in an important role.