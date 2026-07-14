Amazon, Telangana govt sign MoU for 5 Ashray centres in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amazon India on Monday signed an MoU with the Telangana government to set up five Ashray centres in high-footfall areas across Hyderabad.

As part of the MoU, the Telangana government, through the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, will support site identification, facilitate necessary approvals, and provide administrative coordination to help establish the centres, a release said.

“This partnership reflects a shared commitment between Amazon and the state government to strengthen community infrastructure and expand access to shelter and support services in the region,” it said.

With the addition of the upcoming five centres, Amazon will operate a total of 14 Ashray centres in the city, it further said.

Launched in 2024

Launched in 2024, Ashray is Amazon’s network of dedicated rest centres for all delivery drivers across the e-commerce and logistics sector.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to the Telangana government for Metropolitan Area and Urban Development, said, “We look forward to working with Amazon India to improve the working conditions of delivery drivers in Telangana,” the release quoted him as saying.

Amazon currently operates over 100 Ashray centres across 16 cities in the country, with plans to scale the network to 250 by the end of 2026, the release said.

Salim Memon, Director – Operations, Amazon India, said, “As we scale to 250 centres nationwide, we continue to invest in the well-being of the people who power last-mile delivery across India. This is part of our broader investment of over Rs 2,800 crore to strengthen associate safety, health, and well-being across our operations network.”