Ambani bahu Khrisha Shah’s net worth, educational background & more

Mumbai: Businessman Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani’s elder son Jai Anmol Ambani got married to his fiancee Khrisha Shah on February 20. The couple who got engaged in December 2021, exchanged the wedding vows in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai which also saw marking their attendance.

While netizens are still going gaga over the pictures and videos from the ‘lavish shadi’, let’s know more about the newlywed Ambani bahu Khrisha, her net worth, educational background, family and more.

Her family and educational background

Khrisha Shah’s father, Nikunj Shah, who passed away in 2021, was the chairman and managing director of Nikunj Enterprises Limited. Her mother Neelam Shah, is a fashion designer. She is the youngest in the family. Khrisha has an elder sister, Nriti Shah, who is married, and an elder brother, Mishal Shah.

According to IB Times report, Khrisha holds a degree in Social Policy and Development from the London School of Economics. She has also studied Political Economics at the University of California. She worked at Accenture in UK but returned to India in 2016 to become an entrepreneur.

Khrisha Shah’s net worth

Khrisha Shah is a proud owner of professional networking platform and community, Dysco. According to various reports, her net worth is Rs 3 to 4 crores (approx.)

