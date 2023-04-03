Ambani bahu Radhika Merchant’s Rs 52L handbag grabs attention

Mumbai: Soon-to-be bahu of the Ambani family, Radhika Merchant is more than just a pretty face; she’s a fashion icon in her own right! The young and fashionable lady is always dressed to impress, and her accessory game is just as strong as her outfit choices.

But it was her Hermes Kellymorphose bag that left everyone at the NMACC opening ceremony speechless. This arm candy is more than just a bag; it’s a complete work of art!

But it was the price tag that drew everyone’s attention. This exquisite purse is said to cost a whopping 63,750 USD in Indian rupees it is said to cost Rs 52L! It’s no surprise that this high-end accessory has become the talk of the town.

The Hermes Kellymorphose bag is a true masterpiece with its beautiful silver colour and jewel-like appearance. Going by the pictures, it seems like this little wonder has the ability to transform even the most ordinary outfit into a glamorous affair.

The cost of this luxurious accessory may surprise you, but it is well worth it! The Kellymorphose bag by Hermes is a classic that will never go out of style. It’s a statement piece that combines elegance, sophistication, and luxury. And now that Radhika Merchant is wearing it, this bag has become a must-have accessory for any fashionista!