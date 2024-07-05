Ambani wedding: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh’s fee for events

Mumbai: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is set to host one of the most star-studded sangeet ceremonies of the year tonight on July 5th. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities are about to reach a new high with performances from Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Salman and Ranveer are ready to dazzle the audience with their electrifying performances. While the exact songs they will be performing remain a surprise, fans can expect Salman Khan to bring his signature swag to the stage, amplifying the excitement manifold.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh, soon to be a father, is known for his high-energy performances and is sure to bring his trademark zeal, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh’s Event Fees

The presence of Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh at the sangeet ceremony doesn’t come cheap. Salman Khan, known for his blockbuster performances, demands a hefty fee between Rs 3-5 crore for appearances at weddings and private events. He was paid Rs 3.5 crore in 2013 to entertain guests at a prominent wedding in New Delhi. Given the Ambani event’s grandeur, it is expected that Salman’s fee is even more substantial this time.

Ranveer Singh, known for his contagious energy, charges around Rs 1-2 crores for his appearances. He is known to stay until the end of the event, ensuring that every guest has a fantastic time, making his presence total ‘paisa vasool.’

Other Bollywood Stars To Join

It is being said that alongside Salman and Ranveer, a host of other Bollywood stars will grace the stage. Meezaan Jafri, Veer Pahariya, and Janhvi Kapoor are also set to perform, adding to the evening’s glamour and excitement. With such a star-studded lineup, the sangeet night promises to be a dazzling affair filled with memorable performances.

Singers Who Will Perform At Ambani’s Event

The excitement doesn’t stop with Bollywood stars. International pop sensation Justin Bieber has landed in India to exclusively perform at the sangeet ceremony. Bieber is expected to sing some of his biggest hits, adding an international flair to the event. Additionally, Indian music stars Badshah and Karan Aujla will also perform, promising to make the crowd dance to their popular numbers.