Ambedkar’s statue removed from DUSU’s entrance, ABVP writes to DU

New Delhi: A day after a statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar was installed at the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) office in North Campus, local authorities removed it from the entrance, a student body alleged on Tuesday.

Outgoing DUSU president Tushar Dedha unveiled the statue of Ambedkar on Monday, the last day of the ABVP-led student union’s tenure. Deputy Chairperson of MCD North Zone and Malka Ganj Councilor Rekha Amarnath, who contributed to the project, was present at the event, the students’ body had said.

The ABVP-led DUSU has submitted a memorandum to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, demanding the reinstallation of the statue of Ambedkar and the construction of a Constitution Park on campus.

In a statement, the student union claimed that the removal of Ambedkar’s statue outside the DUSU office hurt the sentiments of the student community.

A delegation from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and DUSU submitted the memorandum, demanding the installation of Ambedkar’s statue at the Law Centre in the Faculty of Law, as well as the construction of a Constitution park.

The delegation included DUSU President Tushar Dedha, DUSU Secretary Aparajita, DUSU Joint Secretary Sachin Baisla, Campus Law Centre Student Union President Akash Soni, ABVP Campus Law Centre Unit President Aditya Tomar, and others.

“The Vidyarthi Parishad observes Babasaheb Ambedkar’s death anniversary on December 6 as ‘Social Harmony Day’ every year and undertakes various efforts to promote social harmony across all sectors of society.

“It is unfortunate and hurtful to the student community that the Delhi government removed the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar, which had been installed by DUSU under ABVP’s leadership.

“We demand the immediate reinstallation of the statue at the Faculty of Law in Delhi University and the construction of a Constitution park,” ABVP Delhi Secretary Harsh Atri said.

The student body claimed that the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University has given positive assurances in response to ABVP and DUSU’s demands.