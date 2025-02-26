Amberpet flyover opened for motorists to ease traffic woes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s commuters received much-needed relief as the newly completed Amberpet flyover was officially opened for motorists on Wednesday.

The decision to open the flyover was taken after union minister G Kishan Reddy inspected it on Tuesday and instructed officials to permit vehicular movement.

Delays, challenges in completion

The flyover’s completion faced significant setbacks. Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone in 2018. However, the construction could not commence until 2021 due to technical challenges.

Originally scheduled for completion in 2023, the Amberpet flyover was finally opened to the public today.

After inspecting the flyover, Kishan Reddy criticized the state government and attributed the delays to slow land acquisition processes.

Also Read Hyderabad to witness high security, increased overnight patrolling

Property acquisition for Amberpet flyover

Officials confirmed that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had to acquire 277 properties for the project. Still, six cases are pending in court.

The 1.61-km-long, four-lane flyover which is built at an estimated cost of Rs 338 crore connects Shalem Church, Golnaka, and Mukaram Hotel in Amberpet.

It is designed to streamline traffic flow and reduce travel time for commuters approaching Hyderabad via the Warangal Highway.

The flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic bottlenecks and provide a smoother driving experience for thousands of daily commuters.