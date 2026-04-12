Hyderabad-Varanasi bus hits ambulance on highway; driver, patient dead

The ambulance was carrying a patient and her husband from Hyderabad to Adilabad.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th April 2026 12:48 pm IST|   Updated: 12th April 2026 1:31 pm IST
Representative image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A road accident in Bhiknoor claimed the lives of an ambulance driver and a patient, while her husband was injured.

The accident took place around 12:45 am on National Highway 44 when a private travels bus hit the ambulance from behind. The ambulance was carrying a patient and her husband from Hyderabad to Adilabad.

The deceased have been identified as Shaik Sardar, 33, the ambulance driver, and Saleha Banu, 60, the patient. Saleha’s husband, Saifullah Khan, 70, suffered multiple injuries. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Kamareddy.

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Police said that after crossing the Rameshwarpally bridge, the bus travelling from Hyderabad to Varanasi crashed into the ambulance at high speed.

While both the driver and the patient died on the spot, none of the 20 pilgrims on the bus were injured in the accident.

Police registered a case against the bus driver, who is identified as Prabhu, and arrested him.

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Further investigation is underway.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th April 2026 12:48 pm IST|   Updated: 12th April 2026 1:31 pm IST

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Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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