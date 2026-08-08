Ameenpur police book suspended Jubilee Hills CI for rape

On July 28, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar suspended the CI after learning about the woman's complaint.

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Suspended Jubilee Hills CI in police uniform with a serious expression.
Jubilee Hills CI U Srinvasulu Reddy

Hyderabad: The Ameenpur police on Friday, August 7, booked a suspended Jubilee Hills Circle Inspector, U Srinivasulu Reddy, for allegedly raping a woman.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Ameenpur police said, “Reddy was booked for rape and culpable homicide, under the IT Act, based on a complaint by a woman residing in Jayalakshmi Nagar in Ameenpur police limits.”

On July 28, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar suspended the CI after learning about the woman’s complaint.

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Background of the case

In her complaint to the DGP, the woman said she had first approached Reddy in December 2021 when he was the SHO of Ameenpur Police Station, seeking help with family problems. He resolved them. He subsequently began calling and messaging her, ostensibly to check on her well-being.

After a few months, he told her he wanted to meet her personally. “He claimed that he liked me and threatened me to get into a relationship with him. If I fail to meet his demand, he threatened to trouble me,” the woman alleged in her complaint. She claimed that she was sexually abused on several occasions over a period of time.

Police confirmed that the inquiry found Reddy had established physical relations with the woman and that the two had stayed together for several days, after which he repeatedly tried to distance himself from her. He allegedly threatened to defame her by leaking videos and photographs from her private life if she disclosed his actions, and extorted money from her on several occasions through online payments.

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While the suspension follows the departmental inquiry, a further probe into the allegations is underway.

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