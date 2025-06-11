If you have ever passed through Ameerpet Metro Station, you will know it’s far more than a pitstop for Hyderabad’s daily commuters. With its buzzing interchange status, the station has quietly transformed into a mini lifestyle hub. It is home to fashion outlets like Zudio, food joints including KFC, Thickshake Factory, and Subway, and even gift and grocery shops. Students, office-goers, and families alike often linger here longer for a bite, a quick shop, or to soak in the energy.

Now, adding to the station’s growing list of attractions is something unique and unexpected- a retro-style photo booth that is turning this transit zone into a spot for spontaneous memories.

A new kind of stop

Situated on the first floor of Ameerpet Metro Station, the newly installed photobooth by InstaSnap is inviting commuters to do more than just pass through. It is inviting them to pause, pose, and preserve a memory. Whether you are heading to class, commuting to work, or just waiting for your next train, the booth is a refreshing detour from the daily rush.

Completely automated and staff-free, this photo booth delivers real Polaroid-style photo strips in just two minutes. The interface is screen-guided and incredibly simple, as you just tap to start, choose your photo style, scan and pay, and then strike four fun poses. From solo shots to couple clicks or group snaps, the booth is quickly becoming a go-to spot for students and selfie lover at the Ameerpet Metro Station.

With retro aesthetics and no filters, it taps into the nostalgia of old-school photo booths.

Pricing details

What makes this photo booth stand out is not just the convenience, but it is also affordable enough for students. Each session gives you a strip of 4 retro-style photos, and you can choose from these pricing options:

2 strips: Rs. 199

4 strips: Rs. 249

6 strips: Rs. 299

It is to be noted that you can get the same set of poses per strip and also have the option to choose between black and white or colour strips.

More than a metro station

The addition of a photo booth at Ameerpet Metro Station is more than just a fun photo op, it reflects a growing shift in how public infrastructure is evolving. Metros, once purely functional spaces, are now being reimagined as interactive, social, and Instagrammable zones.

Ameerpet Metro Station, already home to shopping kiosks, food courts, gift stalls, and even fashion outlets, is setting a precedent for how transit spaces can do more than just move people.

With this photo booth, the station adds a new layer of personality. It encourages commuters to pause, smile, and take a break from the daily tensions of life. And who knows what’s next? Hyderabad’s metro stations might start turning into true extensions of the city’s culture.