Ameesha Patel on dating rumours with Hardik Pandya: So true ya

Mumbai: New day, new celebrity romance rumours! The internet has once again managed to turn a seemingly casual celebrity interaction into a full-blown dating speculation. This time, Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya have found themselves at the centre of online chatter.

The Gadar actress was recently spotted with Hardik at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, and a video of their interaction soon surfaced on social media. In the clip, Ameesha can be seen introducing Hardik to her friends while keeping her hand on his shoulder. What appeared to be a casual moment, however, was enough for one X user to speculate that there could be more to their equation.

Ameesha has now responded to the speculation, and her sarcastic reply has made it clear that she is not amused by the dating rumours.

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Ameesha Patel hits back at X user

The X user shared the viral video of Ameesha and Hardik and wrote, “The way Ameesha Patel put her hand on Hardik Pandya’s shoulder during the party at a hotel in Bengaluru. All the Reddit rumours seem to be coming true.”

Ameesha did not let the post slide. She shared a screenshot of the X user’s post on her Instagram Stories and sarcastically responded to the dating speculation.

She wrote, “So true ya. My god ur correct…truly romantic way my hand was on him. I don’t know u but surely u don’t have a girl even as a friend. It’s time u do have one before posting hence on such things.”

With her response, Ameesha appeared to dismiss the suggestion that her interaction with Hardik was romantic, pointing out how an ordinary friendly gesture had been turned into a dating rumour.

What actress said on marriage and relationships

Ameesha, who is among the Bollywood celebrities who have chosen to remain unmarried, has previously spoken about her views on relationships and marriage.

In a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia last year, the actress revealed that she had been in a serious relationship in the past. She said that her partner did not support her decision to enter the film industry.

While Ameesha has not completely ruled out marriage, she has previously indicated that she would want a partner who supports her career and allows her professional ambitions to flourish.

What about Hardik Pandya?

Hardik, meanwhile, has also been in the spotlight for his personal life over the years. He is currently linked to model Mahieka Sharma.

For now, there is no confirmation of any romantic relationship between Ameesha Patel and Hardik Pandya, and Ameesha’s latest response appears to have directly dismissed the speculation sparked by the viral video.

But, as always, the internet has already done what it does best, turned one casual moment into a celebrity dating rumour.